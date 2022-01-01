20mg Pack



Power-packed, delicious and good for you! Made with dates, chia, and flax seed, then topped with milk chocolate. Each soft bite is the perfect balance between salty peanut flavor and creamy milk chocolate. Each resealable package makes it a reliable on-the-go snack.



No artificial flavors or colors.



Each pack contains two 10mg servings.



3g of protein per bite

All Natural

Gluten Free