Formulated specifically to relax you even on the most stressful days, Island Time is a blend of indica strains and natural terpenes. Our food-grade CO2 extracted cannabis oil is distilled for purity with 100% natural cannabis – derived terpenes from plants we grow in-house.



Dominant terpene: Myrcene



Aroma: mango, lavender, Honey



Effects: Relaxing, de-stressing, uplifiting



Helps: Insomnia, stress, anxiety