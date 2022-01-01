About this product
Formulated specifically to relax you even on the most stressful days, Island Time is a blend of indica strains and natural terpenes. Our food-grade CO2 extracted cannabis oil is distilled for purity with 100% natural cannabis – derived terpenes from plants we grow in-house.
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Aroma: mango, lavender, Honey
Effects: Relaxing, de-stressing, uplifiting
Helps: Insomnia, stress, anxiety
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.