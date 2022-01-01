About this product
Sour Sunset is a new hybrid that crosses the clone-only AJ’s Sour Diesel with a Secret Sherbet male to create a high-potency 60% indica that is loaded with delicious flavors and terpenes.
Strain Type: Indica – dominant 60:40
Scent: Sour citrus, lemon
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.