Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
Watermelon Mojito Pilones
About this product
A Puerto Rico tradition, these colorful medical cannabis-infused pilones (a tropical lollipop) are 20mg THC each. Flavors contain real fruit and full spectrum Co2 cannabis oil giving you the benefits of the whole plant.
Welcome in summer with the fresh taste of watermelon and refreshing mint mojito.
Welcome in summer with the fresh taste of watermelon and refreshing mint mojito.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!