Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.
TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing.
We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period.
Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.