About this strain
Double Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
