For over 12 years, our founder worked as a grower and extractor at a local dispensary, perfecting the methodology we use today. It didn’t take him long to see that most terpene profiles available on the market used unnatural chemicals and failed to accurately mirror designer strains. He knew he could do better.



Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.