About this product
Abominable Cookie Monster – One of our most strongest terpene profile. Very minty aroma with spicy citrus tones. Top 5 Terpenes: Limonene, a-pinene, b-pinene, b-caryophyllene & Linalool.
Strain: Abominable Cookie Monster
Plant: 50/50 HYBRID
Terpenes: a-pinene, b-caryophyllene, b-pinene, Linalool
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Weight: 1 oz
Dimensions: 1 × 1 × 3 in
Size:
1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 15 ml, 30 ml, 60 ml, 120 ml
Strain: Abominable Cookie Monster
Plant: 50/50 HYBRID
Terpenes: a-pinene, b-caryophyllene, b-pinene, Linalool
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Weight: 1 oz
Dimensions: 1 × 1 × 3 in
Size:
1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 15 ml, 30 ml, 60 ml, 120 ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
True Extracts
For over 12 years, our founder worked as a grower and extractor at a local dispensary, perfecting the methodology we use today. It didn’t take him long to see that most terpene profiles available on the market used unnatural chemicals and failed to accurately mirror designer strains. He knew he could do better.
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.