About this product
Plant: SATIVA DOMINANT
Terpenes: b-myrcene, b-pinene, Geraniol, Strain Specific Limonene, y-terpinene
Alaskan Thunder – Top Seller. Alaskan Thunder usually presents incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol and skunk. Known for it relaxing effects, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement. Top 5 Terpenes: y-terpinene, b-pinene, b-myrcene, Limonene & Geraniol.
About this strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.
About this brand
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.