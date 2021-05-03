About this product
Birthday Cake Kush – Birthday Cake Kush could help you with the uplifting and energetic side of the original strain with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As descendant from Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body. Top 5 Terpenes: b-caryophyllene, p-cymene, Nerolidol, Linalool & b-pinene.
About this strain
Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
True Extracts
For over 12 years, our founder worked as a grower and extractor at a local dispensary, perfecting the methodology we use today. It didn’t take him long to see that most terpene profiles available on the market used unnatural chemicals and failed to accurately mirror designer strains. He knew he could do better.
Since being licensed by the state of Arizona in 2017, True Extracts has formulated designer terpene profiles using only the best natural ingredients, to exacting specifications which ensure that the original taste, flavor, and effect is accurately mirrored.
