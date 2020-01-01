MEDICAL MARIJUANA SC Labs Tested and Approved. Our products contain the highest quality of Cannabis infused into are products. DRINKS Our All Natural THC-infused drinks are available in 375mg and 500mg, 16 Fl Oz bottles and coming soon in a variety of unique delicious flavors. EDIBLES Soon coming to our line of products. Gluten Free, Low Calorie and All Natural THC -infused edibles. APPAREL True Holistic Co. apparel with swag.