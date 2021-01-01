True Humboldt
Black Cherry Soda
This years harvest resulted in a bright green flower lacking the dark coloration in the original phenotype. This fantastic strain has a deep black cherry aroma with earthy undertones. This THC potent and terpene rich strain provides a kaleidoscope of effects that leave the patient feeling happy, content, and relaxed. Wash your worries away for a bit and heal with this fruity treat and you won’t be disappointed.
THC: 23.9%
CBD: 0.05%
