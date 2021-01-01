About this product

At the highest level of daytime pain relief, this popular strain won’t knock you out (well at least not most of you), but will take care of what ails you. Bred in California, this potent hybrid featuring twisting green leaves and bright orange tendrils, launches your brain into a euphoric space, and your body into total relaxation. Excellent for severe pain, nausea, and stimulating the appetite, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is true to its name: it lends a helping hand; brings on the munchies; and leaves you baked.

THC: 27.38%

CBD: 0.05%