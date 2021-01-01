About this product

True liberty bags are the original all-purpose home and garden bag

True liberty bags are safe to use in your conventional oven, freezer, rice cooker, slow cooker or stove top, as they are resistant to cold, heat, fat, grease, oil and water

True liberty bags have an excellent aroma barrier, which makes for a fantastically versatile, all-around home and garden bag

Bpa free material and burst, tear and puncture resistant. Thickest bag of its kind