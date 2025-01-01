We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
True North Collective MI
From Michigan For Michigan
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
True North Collective MI products
118 products
Flower
GMO
by True North Collective MI
THC 29%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kobe Gelato #24
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Donkey Butter #9
by True North Collective MI
THC 24%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Milk & Cookies Pre-roll 0.5g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Badder
Five Star Heaven Scent Badder
by True North Collective MI
Badder
Heaven Scent Badder 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Badder
Mimosa Cured Badder 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cookies & Cream Live Terp Sugar 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 69.4%
CBD 0%
Resin
Purple Breathwork Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Breathwork Live Resin Sauce 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kush Mints Nug Run Terp Sugar 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Heaven Scent Sauce 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 62.8%
CBD 0%
Badder
Dolato Cured Badder 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Badder
Garlic Cookies Cured Badder 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 71.68%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cookie Butter Live Resin 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Strawberry Banana Smoothie 10-pack 100mg
by True North Collective MI
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Flower
Breathwork
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Animal Burger Crumble 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 73.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kush Mints Terp Sugar 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 68.9%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cookie Dough Terp Sugar 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
GMO Live Resin Sauce 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 73.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Wedding Cake Sauce 1g
by True North Collective MI
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Cookies & Cream Chocolate 100mg 2-pack
by True North Collective MI
THC 70%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
5
Home
Brands
True North Collective MI
Catalog