About this product

FRAGRANCE: Earth, wood, pine, lemongrass, cherry



EFFECT: Euphoric, determined, sociable



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



If you didn’t know ACDC’s properties, you may think its name comes from the iconic rock band. Maybe it’s a strain that packs a punch as heavy as the Young brothers, Brian Johnson, Bon Scott and the rest of the band. In this case, though, that’d be wrong. Instead, ACDC is a sativa dominant hybrid that is high in CBD content. Void of almost any psychoactive effects and rich in CBD, ACDC is a multiple award-winning strain regarded for its ability to ease discomforts unlike most other strains in the world.



Offering up some of cannabis’ most pleasant aromas, ACDC combines notes from the Earth, notably pine and wood, while adding lesser hints of lemongrass and cherry throughout its profile. When combusted, ACDC tastes much like its aroma. The notes from the Earth may even last in the mouth along with a skunky sweet pepper aftertaste. Nine terpenes comprise ACDC’s profile, with two standing out above the rest. Myrcene makes up half of the strain’s overall profile while alpha pinene comprises 27%. Other terpenes including beta pinene each make up 8% or less of the overall profile.



ACDC is particularly noted for its ability to boost happiness and sociability. In some cases, a worry-free attitude can set in. For consumers needing ease from a range of life’s discomforts, consider ACDC.