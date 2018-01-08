About this product

FRAGRANCE: Earth, pine, wood



EFFECT: Attention, motivation, drive, and improves focus



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



When discussing some of the most essential and popular strains in cannabis, it is difficult not to have OG Kush in the equation. The hybrid with an uncertain history is a potent strain that is responsible for numerous phenotypes including SFV OG and Tahoe OG. OG Kush’s influence on cannabis has been so immense that Leafly called it “the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties.”



Depending on your sources, OG Kush maybe a Florida transplant that made its way to L.A. in the mid-‘90s. In other cases, it may be the result of a Canadian grow operation. Adding to the confusion, the “OG” has long been debated as well, with some citing the California strain Original Gangster. Meanwhile, those who subscribe to the Canadian origin story would likely consider the name to be a reference to the shut down Canadian grow location OverGrown.com. Even its lineage is up for debate, with most settling on Chemdawg and Hindu Kush as its parents. Regardless the history, one thing that is certain is OG Kush is a multiple award-winning cannabis flower that is both high in THC content and keeps people going through the day.



OG Kush’s fragrances give consumers a hefty whiff of nature. Hints include Earth, pine and wood that scores of cannabis enthusiasts rave about. Additionally, OG Kush steps out of the woods with lemon in the mix as well. When lit, OG Kush’s wood taste comes to the forefront with a touch of sweet notes as well.



Just over 50% of OG Kush’s profile is made up of limonene (28%) and myrcene (23%). One of limonene’s contributions to the strain includes its strong citrus fragrance, while myrcene can be found in the slightly spicy taste that comes with smoking OG Kush. Just another reason why OG Kush is so beloved is its THC content. Data collected by Wikileaf found that OG Kush averaged a sizable 22%, well above the 12.5% average for sativas. At its peak, the strain reached a potency of 27%.



With a significant potency, it should come as no surprise that OG Kush is regarded for its knack at providing significant levels of energy and euphoria. In some instances, consumers report feeling couch locked. In other cases, users report feeling uplifted with the ability to engage in lively conversations and enhance their experiences around everything from exercise to playing video games.



For years, OG Kush has developed a reputation as one of the industry’s finest strains. Adult consumers find immense comfort in the strain with uncertain origins. In addition to its rejuvenating capabilities, OG Kush is one of the more iconic, exquisite smelling strains you can get your hands on. Do yourself a favor and transport yourself into nature with OG Kush. It will start an experience that is almost assuredly going to rank at the top of your list.