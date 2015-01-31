Loading…
Logo for the brand True Terpenes

True Terpenes

Orange Cookies Profile Strain

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Orange, citrus, sweet, piney

EFFECT: Soothing, creative, uplifting

Orange, sweet, and citrusy, this flavorful hybrid strain delivers a deep peacefulness combined with uplifting, happy feelings. A blend of Orange Juice and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) creates Orange Cookies, a freshly-scented strain.

True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.

Orange Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
