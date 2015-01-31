True Terpenes
Orange Cookies Profile Strain
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Orange, citrus, sweet, piney
EFFECT: Soothing, creative, uplifting
Orange, sweet, and citrusy, this flavorful hybrid strain delivers a deep peacefulness combined with uplifting, happy feelings. A blend of Orange Juice and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) creates Orange Cookies, a freshly-scented strain.
True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
EFFECT: Soothing, creative, uplifting
Orange, sweet, and citrusy, this flavorful hybrid strain delivers a deep peacefulness combined with uplifting, happy feelings. A blend of Orange Juice and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) creates Orange Cookies, a freshly-scented strain.
True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
Orange Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!