About this product

FRAGRANCE: Lemon, citrus



EFFECTS: Happy, uplifting, creative, soaring and energetic



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



Super Lemon Haze is a two time High Times Cannabis Cup award winner. Descending from Lemon Skunkand Super Silver Haze, Super Lemon Haze comes from the cultivators at Green House Seeds. Its notable aromas and flavors compliment its above average potency, making it one of the most popular strains of the past decade. Today, Super Lemon Haze holds a place right near the top of the best sativa leaning strains in the world.



Giving off an aromatic profile that is rich in fuel and the Earth, this is a strain that-



Just kidding, obviously, Super Lemon Haze’s aromatic profile is chock full of lemony, citrus notes. Super Lemon Haze offers consumers an aroma that rivals a stroll in a citrus garden during the peak of the season. Its tangy notes should make an almost immediate impression on the nose and linger in the air for some time. Once lit, the strain continues to live up to its name with a refreshing flavor burst that rivals a tart lemon treat. It comes with little surprise that this is a strain that plenty of users consider is one of the best tasting strains around.



The majority of the terpene profile for Super Lemon Haze is made in near equal parts. Beta caryophyllene makes up 36%, which can be picked up in the sweet scents of the flower. Meanwhile, terpinolene comprises 31% of the strain’s profile. Humulene rounds out the top three at 19% while seven others each make up 7% or less of the overall terpene profile.



Acting like a sativa, Super Lemon Haze gives consumers joyful energy throughout the experience. Users have been known to enjoy the strain’s uplifting effects that can leave people soaring while buzzing with creative energy. Providing consumers with a mellow high, its effects have been known to evoke conversations and give people the energy they are looking for. As such, scores of Super Lemon Haze fans opt for it as an ideal strain to get through the day.



Thanks to its delicious aromas, wonderful flavor and uplifting effects, Super Lemon Haze has been considered a premier strain for about a decade now. Coming from a rich lineage and stellar cultivators, it is no surprise that this strain continues to rank high on lists even as other incredible options have come to the market. If you’re looking for a strain that is rich in flavor, or want to feel a rush of creative energy throughout the day, highly consider Super Lemon Haze.