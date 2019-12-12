About this product

FRAGRANCE: Earth, citrus, sweet



EFFECT: Energizing, creative, soothing, use before doing housework or hiking



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



Tangie is a sativa-dominant hybrid which has won numerous awards across the globe since it hit the scene. Cultivated by the stellar team at DNA Genetics in Amsterdam, Tangie comes from crossing California Orange and Skunk to bring about a variation of a ‘90s era favorite, Tangerine Dream. Tangie is regarded for its high levels of THC and citrus aromas that should lift the spirit, creativity and focus of its consumers.



In addition to bringing an orange grove to your nose, Tangie also offers hints of Earth as well, but the citrus is what wows consumers. With oranges and other sweet fruits in your nose, the strain already lets you know that you’re in for an enjoyable, relaxing experience. Once combusted, it only gets better where Tangie continues to live up to its citrus lineage. In fact, some consider its flavor to be one of the best-tasting fruit flavored strains on the market.



Myrcene is the most present terpene in Tangie’s profile, totaling 36%, and helps give the strain some of its Earth notes. Humulene (15%) and beta caryophyllene (14%) round out the top three. While beta caryophyllene does provide a bit of Tangie’s sweet aroma and flavors, some may expect to see a more substantial presence from a citrus-centric terpene like limonene. That, however, is not the case here where limonene makes up just 4% of Tangie’s terpene profile.



In addition to boasting a rich aromatic and flavor profile, Tangie touts an above average THC potency, besting the average sativa of 13.5% with 19%. At its peak, the strain has been known to reach 22% THC content. Due to its higher than average levels, Tangie may not be best for novices or those with a lower tolerance.



Like a sativa-dominant citrus is known to do, Tangie gives consumers a rush of euphoria that lifts spirits early and often. Overall, Tangie has the potential to power consumers through a range of daily tasks and adventures – just adding to why people adore this strain as much as they do. We particularly recommend Tangie for doing housework or getting out into nature for a hike.



Through the years, Tangie has earned itself a place on the list of high-quality cannabis options. By giving a high potency twist to an old-school favorite, Tangie has won itself numerous awards and fans over time. If you haven’t yet, do yourself a favor and find out what all the buzz is about Tangie.