About this product

FRAGRANCE: The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.



EFFECT: Thin Mint Cookies is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience.



True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.



Thin Mint Cookies is yet another GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) descending profile that is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience. The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.