True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.
EFFECT: Thin Mint Cookies is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience.
True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
Thin Mint Cookies is yet another GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) descending profile that is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience. The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.
EFFECT: Thin Mint Cookies is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience.
True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
Thin Mint Cookies is yet another GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) descending profile that is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience. The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.
Thin Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
547 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!