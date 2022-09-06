About this product
Has life got you feeling blue?
Change your hue with these Blueberry Raspberry flavored gummies! Our natural and vegan-friendly Fun Cubes are 60mg infused with premium HHC. Just pop one in your mouth and be prepared to turn that frown upside down.
Extra Strength 600mg Infused Full-spectrum HHC
THC Content > 0.3%
Quantity = 10 Pieces
Recommended Use: Take One (1) Fun Cube Daily or As Recommended By Physician
*Do Not Exceed Recommended Use
Change your hue with these Blueberry Raspberry flavored gummies! Our natural and vegan-friendly Fun Cubes are 60mg infused with premium HHC. Just pop one in your mouth and be prepared to turn that frown upside down.
Extra Strength 600mg Infused Full-spectrum HHC
THC Content > 0.3%
Quantity = 10 Pieces
Recommended Use: Take One (1) Fun Cube Daily or As Recommended By Physician
*Do Not Exceed Recommended Use
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Truemoola
Truemoola is a Hemp Extract company that provides all you need to get you the mental state you desire.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.