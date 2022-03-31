Ever squeeze a handful of lemons into your mouth all at once? This hard-hitting strain has the same effect—but on your brain!



We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!



Don’t be fooled by its fresh taste, this strain will leave you puckered for energy to do anything beyond sparking up the next J! Good thing we took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.



—no effort necessary.



THC % = 17%



CBD % =1%



Dominant Terpene =Myrcene (herbal)



Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) & Myrcene (herbal)



Genetics = Lemon Skunk + Purple Haze



Flavour + Aroma = Tangy, Freshly peeled citrus slices, Sweet aftertaste



Effects = Talkative, Energizing, Giggly, Mellow, Relaxed, Couch-locked