About this product
We’ve taken the time to perfectly pack up this tube of true happiness. All you have to do is experience it!
Don’t be fooled by its fresh taste, this strain will leave you puckered for energy to do anything beyond sparking up the next J! Good thing we took the pain out of joints by stuffing them full of fresh hand trimmed flower for you. So kick back and enjoy the bliss with ease of mind.
—no effort necessary.
THC % = 17%
CBD % =1%
Dominant Terpene =Myrcene (herbal)
Secondary Terpenes = Caryophyllene (pepper) & Myrcene (herbal)
Genetics = Lemon Skunk + Purple Haze
Flavour + Aroma = Tangy, Freshly peeled citrus slices, Sweet aftertaste
Effects = Talkative, Energizing, Giggly, Mellow, Relaxed, Couch-locked
About this strain
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
About this brand
We are fully dedicated to delivering high- quality Hemp Extract products. All the products we carry
have been carefully vetted by our professional team to ensure accuracy and quality.
We will not carry any products that can’t match truemoola’s excellence.
Truemoola is here for you. If there’s a product that you think would fit us, let us know.