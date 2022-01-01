Created by using Florida's classic Triangle Kush and an unknown Hashplant pheno, Triangle Hashplant is a densely frosted and full-body indica. The nose of these resinous flowers lends itself to a scent of hash spice and citrus when smoked, which is both unique and refreshing. Triangle Hashplant’s strong euphoria makes this great for relaxing as the evening begins.



TruFlower is 3.5 grams of cannabis approved for smoking. Each package is individually labeled to show the amount of active ingredient which ranges based on flower potency. In order to comply with Florida law, TruFlower must be carried and stored in its original opaque packaging at all times.