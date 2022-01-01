About this product
Created by using Florida's classic Triangle Kush and an unknown Hashplant pheno, Triangle Hashplant is a densely frosted and full-body indica. The nose of these resinous flowers lends itself to a scent of hash spice and citrus when smoked, which is both unique and refreshing. Triangle Hashplant’s strong euphoria makes this great for relaxing as the evening begins.
TruFlower is 3.5 grams of cannabis approved for smoking. Each package is individually labeled to show the amount of active ingredient which ranges based on flower potency. In order to comply with Florida law, TruFlower must be carried and stored in its original opaque packaging at all times.
TruFlower is 3.5 grams of cannabis approved for smoking. Each package is individually labeled to show the amount of active ingredient which ranges based on flower potency. In order to comply with Florida law, TruFlower must be carried and stored in its original opaque packaging at all times.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Trulieve
At Trulieve, we believe in the power of cannabis for all. We take great pride in building community, offering innovative products and advocating for our industry.
We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.
We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.
We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.
Trulieve offers a curated collection of cannabis products that are designed to complement your lifestyle. Visit our website at www.Trulieve.com to find out more!
We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.
We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.
We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.
Trulieve offers a curated collection of cannabis products that are designed to complement your lifestyle. Visit our website at www.Trulieve.com to find out more!