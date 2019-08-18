Trulieve
Gorilla Grapes Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Gorilla Grapes effects
56 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
