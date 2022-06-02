About this product
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.
We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.
We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.
Trulieve offers a curated collection of cannabis products that are designed to complement your lifestyle. Visit our website at www.Trulieve.com to find out more!