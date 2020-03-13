Trulieve
Skunk Ape Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Skunk Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
