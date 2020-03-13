Trulieve
Skunk Ape Wax 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Skunk Ape effects
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
