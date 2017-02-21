Trulieve
Space Bomb Shatter 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Space Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!