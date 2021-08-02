Trulieve
Stardawg Shatter 1g
Hybrid THC 21%
TruShatter is full spectrum cannabis oil preserving the plants cannabinoids and terpenes making it a part of our entourage line providing patients with whole plant benefits. TruShatter is packaged in 1 gram amounts and is for use with the Trulieve Concentrate Pen. Each package is individually labeled to show the amount of active ingredient which ranges based on potency.
Stardawg effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
