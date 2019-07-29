Loading…
Logo for the brand Trulieve

Trulieve

Strawberry Switchblade

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Strawberry Switchblade effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
