Logo for the brand Trulieve

Trulieve

TruBerry OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Truberry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
10% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!