Logo for the brand Tryke Companies

Tryke Companies

Black Afghan Shatter 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Black Afghan effects

Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!