About this product
Pre-Filled with 300mg CBD with MCT Oil
NEW! Micro USB Rechargeable.
GG
Battery and Vape Cartridge Included with this device
Relax Easily and Discreetly
CBD derived from Industrial Hemp
0% THC
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
