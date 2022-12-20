CHILI LIMON: BRINGS YOU A HOT AND SPICY FLAVOR PROFILE WITH THE TANGY ZING OF FRESH LIME.

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.

Some like it hot, and if that means you, then buckle up. Each bag of mini torts bursts with 100mg of THC and south-of-the-border zing.