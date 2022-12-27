*NEW - HOLIDAY* As TSUMo Snacks' first foray into a sweet-tinged chip, Cinnamon Sugar Churro is a delicious combination of sugar and cinnamon delivered in a tortilla chip form. These infused tortilla chips are a crunchy holiday treat that'll take you higher than Rudolph and his red nose. Sources say Santa prefers these to cookies, so stock up for the season!

--

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.