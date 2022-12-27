About this product
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.
There's nothing cheddar than the classic. These cannabis-infused perfect puffs deliver 10mg of THC in every bag, so life is gouda.
About this brand
TSUMo Snacks
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.