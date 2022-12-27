Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.

There's nothing cheddar than the classic. These cannabis-infused perfect puffs deliver 10mg of THC in every bag, so life is gouda.