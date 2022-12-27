FIERY HOT: THIS ONE’S JALAPEÑO TASTE BUDS. SPICE UP YOUR SNACKING WITH FIERY, CANNABIS INFUSED HOTTIES AND GET SAUCY.

--

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.

--

Spice up your snacking with fiery, cannabis-in-fused hotties and get saucy - each bold bag offers 10mg of THC.