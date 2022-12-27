About this product
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.
Tart little torts pack a punch with lime zest and 100mg of THC in every bag. Give snack time a squeeze of citrus and feel good.
About this brand
TSUMo Snacks
