NACHO CHEESE: IS THE PERFECT BLEND OF CHEESY, SAVORY GOODNESS WITH A LITTLE KICK.

--

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.