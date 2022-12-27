SPICY ONION: IF SNOOP DOGG PUT HIS NAME ON THESE HOT ONION-Y EDIBLES, THEY MUST BE DAMN GOOD. THIS BAG'S LOADED WITH 100MG OF THC AND SPICY ONION FLAVORS, IN A CRUNCHY RING SNACK.

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.

Spice up your snacking with fiery, cannabis-in-fused hotties and get saucy - each bold bag offers 100mg of THC.