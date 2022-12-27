*NEW HOLIDAY* These popped potato chips taste like a Thanksgiving feast that will make consumers “gobble, gobble” for more on Turkey Day and beyond. Gather friends and fam for a harvest of popped chips, dusted with a savory turkey seasoning and infused with THC.

Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.