Not your mom’s spaghetti, these Roy Choi-crafted puffs capture all the umami of a banging spaghetti dish, with just the right hit of THC to elevate your meal. Red sauce, red eyes, can’t lose.



In partnership with legendary celebrity chef Roy Choi, TSUMo Snacks, the innovative cannabis brand that elevates the typical edibles experience with salty, savory, THC-infused snacks, released two new chef-driven flavors—Spaghetti & Meatballs and Spicy Cheesy Ramen. The unexpected but beloved flavors are available across California dispensaries in shareable bags infused with 100mg of THC.



Choi, a longtime cannabis advocate, developed the flavors in collaboration with TSUMo Snacks, leveraging his highly decorated culinary expertise to create some of the best-tasting cannabis edibles in the country.

