Craveable cheesy puffs pack a chef-crafted, full range of flavor — and THC, duh — to rock your world. As only Roy Choi can do, these puffs are tangy, they’re umami, and they’re f*#king delicious.
In partnership with legendary celebrity chef Roy Choi, TSUMo Snacks, the innovative cannabis brand that elevates the typical edibles experience with salty, savory, THC-infused snacks, released two new chef-driven flavors—Spaghetti & Meatballs and Spicy Cheesy Ramen. The unexpected but beloved flavors are available across California dispensaries in shareable bags infused with 100mg of THC.
Choi, a longtime cannabis advocate, developed the flavors in collaboration with TSUMo Snacks, leveraging his highly decorated culinary expertise to create some of the best-tasting cannabis edibles in the country.
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.