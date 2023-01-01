Craveable cheesy puffs pack a chef-crafted, full range of flavor — and THC, duh — to rock your world. As only Roy Choi can do, these puffs are tangy, they’re umami, and they’re f*#king delicious.



In partnership with legendary celebrity chef Roy Choi, TSUMo Snacks, the innovative cannabis brand that elevates the typical edibles experience with salty, savory, THC-infused snacks, released two new chef-driven flavors—Spaghetti & Meatballs and Spicy Cheesy Ramen. The unexpected but beloved flavors are available across California dispensaries in shareable bags infused with 100mg of THC.



Choi, a longtime cannabis advocate, developed the flavors in collaboration with TSUMo Snacks, leveraging his highly decorated culinary expertise to create some of the best-tasting cannabis edibles in the country.





