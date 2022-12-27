About this product
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 10mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.
Saddle up, snacker. This chip boldly goes where no ranch has gone before, with 10mg of THC in every bag of crunchies.
About this brand
TSUMo Snacks
Savvy snack experts and highly esteemed cannabis scholars cracked the code on munchable, cannabis-infused snacking. Each snackable bag of crunchy goodness has 100mg of THC so you can savor the flavors — and the feeling. It’s an edible experience for adults with taste.