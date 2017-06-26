We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Tumbleweed Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
6 products
Shatter
Death Star Shatter 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Krakberries Wax 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 66.95%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Strawberry Sandies Shatter 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Alien Dawg Wax 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 73.8%
CBD 0%
Wax
Strawberry Skunk Wax 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Ghetto Bird Shatter 1g
by Tumbleweed Farms
THC 72.5%
CBD 0%
Concentrates