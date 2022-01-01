About this product
Fruit forward gassy terps is a great way to describe this strain. A mochi cross, you know the nose is there and the high is delightful. Top reported strain effects are happy, relaxed, and uplifted.
Coming in at around 30% THC, this strain is perfect for the daily smoker who likes to smoke after waking up or for the person who wants to sit at the park relaxing with a good high.
About this brand
Turtle Pie Co.
Through years of trial and error and more trial, Turtle Pie Co., has developed some of the best cannabis strains in the game. We pride ourselves on bringing nothing but pure fire for those lungs. Every batch carefully developed from start to finish so your lungs smoke proper. We are a boutique cannabis company with limited releases every month. Quality over quantity!