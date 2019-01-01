 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Tuttle's Treats
Tuttle's Treats Cover Photo

Tuttle's Treats

Medical Edibles

About Tuttle's Treats

Tuttle's Treats started in 2003. My husband and I moved here from NY to have a life in cannabis. In 2003 I was a budtender for the Lemon Drop on Telegraph in Oakland and my husband Ken was security and made coffee upstairs. At that time we had a very comfortable space for people to enjoy the medicine they purchased. Dispensaries at that time were still being raided so I returened to my fall back job of restaurant management. After almost 9 years with a company they laid me off due to selling off to a franchise. They took away all benifits, training and all caring for people and customer service. I was also ""found out"" with my cannabis use and all of a sudden I am a bad person. Yesterday I was promoted today a pot smoker..To bad for them, It was all about money and reputation!!! I decided to quit the corp world and make my treats full time. I specialize in seniors and first time cannabis users. I use education and low dosage edibles to create a new life for those who don't smoke. I love what I do and I love cannabis!!! Try my low dosage savory and sweet treats!! They are made with love and know how! Dawn & Ken Tuttle