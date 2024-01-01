We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Twax
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Twax products
44 products
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Presidential Kush Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Donkey Butter Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 22.66%
Pre-rolls
Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Rolls 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18.5%
CBD 0%
Hash
Banana Candied Rain x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 17.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Nana x SFV OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 17.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mango Sherbert x PHK x Original Glue Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 19.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Nana x SFV OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x Dark Knight OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.5%
CBD 0.3%
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake x White Tahoe OG Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Twax
THC 22.02%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry Pie x Jacks Grape Kief Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GG4 X Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Code Blue x Blackberry Rhino Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dawg Cookies x Kitchen Sink Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Kush x Chocolate Hashberry Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.85g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue City Diesel x OG Dark Knight Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1.25g
by Twax
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dolato x Jack's Grape 0.5g
by Twax
THC 16.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Glue #4 x OG Kush Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 17.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Twax Grease Monkey x Bubba Kush x Berzerker Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 15.2%
CBD 0.2%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley x Blue Chem x Alien OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Valley X Blue Dream Kief Infused Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 17.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kosher Glue x Bubba OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 18%
CBD 0.4%
Pre-rolls
Tang Breath x Blue Chemdawg x Alien OG Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Twax
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) x Chocolate Hashberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Twax
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
