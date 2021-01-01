Tweed Vapourizers
Black Mamba
About this product
The Black Mamba is a dry herb, conduction vapourizer with
precise and even heating. The unique shape and design of this
vapourizer allows for a large ceramic chamber that holds about .6 g
of material. This vapourizer features an all glass vapour path and a
food grade glass mouthpiece as well as a quick heat up time
and 5 pre-set temperatures. The internal 1600 mAh charges with
the USB charger provided. On Sale for $ 69.99 CAD
Ships from Tweed , Ontario , Canada.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!