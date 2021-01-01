About this product

Our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors or colors. Because of that fact, the color and consistency may vary slightly from batch to batch.



Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and comes in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 500mg.



The flavor is deliciously tart, like that first gulp of fresh-squeezed orange juice.



Ingredients:

Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid.



This product was made from US-grown hemp flower produced without any pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.